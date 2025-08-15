Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth movie becomes biggest Tamil opener, outperforms War 2

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: The Kollywood film starring Rajinikanth made a massive opening on day 1 in theatres. Released on the occasion of 79th Independence Day on August 14 amidst much fanfare, the most awaited movie is clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer Bollywood film War 2. Produced by Sun Pictures, the movie successfully monetised the hype, check exact figures here.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie outperformed War 2 on its release day as it raked in ₹65 crore net. Tamil screenings dominated its revenue flow, followed by Telugu version. Although Hindi version also brought in significant numbers. Meanwhile, War 2 also marked befitting start as it amassed ₹52.5 crore net on Day 1, Thursday.

Moving to exceptional footfalls recorded in South India, figures indicate that Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film registered an overall 86.99 percent Tamil occupancy on its premiere day. Theatres screening Telugu version were nearly full, as 92.10 percent Telugu Occupancy was recorded on August 14.

Coolie cast Besides Rajinikanth, the ensemble cast features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruthi Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan in key roles.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection — Biggest Tamil opener Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, who gave 3.5 star rating to the action thriller, in a post on X announced that the movie did a business of ₹150 crore gross at the worldwide box office, becoming the biggest opener for a Tamil film, both in India and globally.