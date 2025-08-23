Coolie Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s film crosses ₹242 crore in India, stays ahead of Hrithik’s ‘War 2’

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 10: Superstar Rajinikanth’s gangster drama Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in theatres on August 14 with massive expectations. The film registered a record-breaking start, collecting ₹54 crore on day one. While it drew huge crowds initially, the box office momentum has slowed down over the past few days.

Coolie box office collection day 10 As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹6.84 crore net across languages in India on its tenth day. With this, Coolie’s total domestic collection stands at ₹242.34 crore. Despite the impressive numbers, the steady dip in daily earnings suggests the film has lost some pace after a thunderous opening.

On its second Saturday, Coolie reported an overall Tamil occupancy of 31.33%, Hindi occupancy of 12.95% and Telugu occupancy of 21.47%.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Released alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s action thriller War 2, Coolie grossed ₹439 crore worldwide within eight days, according to Sacnilk. The overseas markets contributed around ₹167 crore to the total.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared on X that Coolie crossed the ₹450 crore mark globally in its extended first week, while War 2 touched the ₹300 crore milestone during the same period.

The Rajinikanth-starrer, which had a spectacular opening, was shot across Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Bangkok. The film earned ₹65 crore net on its first day and recorded ₹229.65 crore net in its opening week.

Coolie cast and release date The film features a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat, alongside Rajinikanth. It hit theatres on August 14 in multiple formats such as IMAX, D-Box and 4DX.

Coolie OTT release date Industry reports suggest that the film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 11. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.