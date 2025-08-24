Coolie Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth-starrer sees jump, inches close to ₹250 crore in India

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 10: Superstar Rajinikanth's film Coolie has witnessed growth as it entered its second weekend. The film saw an impressive opening business. However, its earnings fell drastically over the weekdays. It is heading towards the ₹250 crore club in India now.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 10 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie earned ₹10 crore on day 10. The film saw an increase in its earnings, marking about 70-71% growth in ticket sales as it raked in ₹5.85 crore on day 5.

The total business made by Rajinikanth's film Coolie is ₹245.50 crore net so far.

Coolie was released on 14 August. Its release clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. However, Coolie surpassed the earnings of War 2.

Coolie was released in Tamil, with dubbed versions in the Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Coolie had about 35.44% occupancy among the Tamil audience on Saturday. The occupancy in theatres was as follows:

Morning Shows: 19.05%

Afternoon Shows: 33.94%

Evening Shows: 41.00%

Night Shows: 47.76%

The Hindi version of the film, titled Coolie: The Powerhouse, saw 15.93% occupancy on Saturday. The occupancy for Coolie: The Powerhouse was:

Morning Shows: 7.16%

Afternoon Shows: 15.00%

Evening Shows: 16.70%

Night Shows: 24.85%

Among the Telugu audience, Coolie registered 23.53% occupancy on August 23. The occupancy in theatres for Coolie in Telugu was:

Morning Shows: 16.25%

Afternoon Shows: 23.94%

Evening Shows: 24.21%

Night Shows: 29.72%

Coolie Box Office Collection Worldwide Coolie's India Net Collection was ₹ 235.50 crore on day 9. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 447.50 crore on August 23, the Overseas Collection was ₹ 168.50 crore. On the same day, Coolie's India Gross Collection ₹ 279 crore.

Coolie: Cast and crew Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Leo fame. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Besides Rajinikanth in the lead, the film features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram in key roles.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also starred in the film in a special cameo appearance. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is also a part of the film in a special dance number.