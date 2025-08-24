Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth movie crosses ₹250 crore milestone; mints THIS amount on Sunday

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth's Coolie hit the ₹250 crore milestone on Sunday, as earnings improved during its second weekend.
Coolie was released on 14 August to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry and enjoyed a long weekend at the Indian box office.
On Monday, Day 5, the movie hit its ₹200 crore after an impressive opening business, which drastically fell on weekdays.
According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just ₹6.27 crore on Sunday until 5:00 PM. This comes after it saw a sharp 79.49% growth in ticket sales on Saturday.
With this, Coolie's 11-day total stands at ₹252.27 crore.
The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.
Coolie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.
Coolie had an overall 34.66% Tamil Occupancy on Sunday:
Morning Shows: 24.14%
Afternoon Shows: 45.18%
Coolie had an overall 13.88% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:
Morning Shows: 7.13%
Afternoon Shows: 20.62%
Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of ₹463.5 crore globally on Day 10. Of this, the movie minted ₹172 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹291.5 crore.
Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.
Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 11 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in ₹4 crore. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at ₹218.5 crore.
Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also appear in a cameo.
