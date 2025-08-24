Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth movie crosses ₹250 crore milestone; mints THIS amount on Sunday

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth's Coolie hit the ₹250 crore milestone on Sunday, as earnings improved during its second weekend.

Advertisement

Coolie was released on 14 August to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry and enjoyed a long weekend at the Indian box office.

On Monday, Day 5, the movie hit its ₹200 crore after an impressive opening business, which drastically fell on weekdays.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11 According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just ₹6.27 crore on Sunday until 5:00 PM. This comes after it saw a sharp 79.49% growth in ticket sales on Saturday.

With this, Coolie's 11-day total stands at ₹252.27 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Advertisement

Coolie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy Coolie had an overall 34.66% Tamil Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 24.14%

Afternoon Shows: 45.18%

Coolie had an overall 13.88% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday:

Morning Shows: 7.13%

Afternoon Shows: 20.62%

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of ₹463.5 crore globally on Day 10. Of this, the movie minted ₹172 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹291.5 crore.

Coolie vs War 2 Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.

Advertisement

Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 11 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in ₹4 crore. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at ₹218.5 crore.