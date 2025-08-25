Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth movie sees a sharp fall in Monday earnings, mints...

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth's Coolie witnessed a sharp fall in its earnings on Monday, Day 12, after a slight improvement in ticket sales during its second weekend.
The movie, which crossed the ₹250 crore milestone on Sunday, was released on 14 August to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry and enjoyed a record-breaking long weekend at the Indian box office.
According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just ₹1.12 crore on Monday until 6:00 PM. This is almost 90% lower than what the movie earned on Sunday.
This comes after it saw an over 80% growth in ticket sales over the weekend.
With this, Coolie's 12-day total stands at ₹258.47 crore.
The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.
Coolie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.
Coolie had an overall 12.89% Tamil Occupancy on Monday:
Morning Shows: 12.29%
Afternoon Shows: 13.48%
Coolie had an overall 7.23% Hindi Occupancy on Monday:
Morning Shows: 5.16%
Afternoon Shows: 9.30%
Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of ₹479 crore globally on Day 12. Of this, the movie minted ₹174 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹305 crore.
Coolie's Day 11 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Tuesday.
Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.
Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 12 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in ₹1.01 crore. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at ₹223.01 crore.
Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also appear in a cameo.
