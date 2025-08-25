Subscribe

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth movie sees a sharp fall in Monday earnings, mints...

Coolie crossed the 250 crore milestone on Sunday

Arshdeep Kaur
Published25 Aug 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Advertisement
Coolie has stormed past the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore mark worldwide on its first Saturday
Coolie has stormed past the ₹300 crore mark worldwide on its first Saturday

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth's Coolie witnessed a sharp fall in its earnings on Monday, Day 12, after a slight improvement in ticket sales during its second weekend.

Advertisement

The movie, which crossed the 250 crore milestone on Sunday, was released on 14 August to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry and enjoyed a record-breaking long weekend at the Indian box office.

Also Read | Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's film beats Tiger 3, Dunki earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12

According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just 1.12 crore on Monday until 6:00 PM. This is almost 90% lower than what the movie earned on Sunday.

This comes after it saw an over 80% growth in ticket sales over the weekend.

With this, Coolie's 12-day total stands at 258.47 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Advertisement

Coolie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Also Read | 'Coolie' review: Not enough Lokesh Kanagaraj in Rajinikanth's latest

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Coolie had an overall 12.89% Tamil Occupancy on Monday:

Morning Shows: 12.29%

Afternoon Shows: 13.48%

Coolie had an overall 7.23% Hindi Occupancy on Monday:

Morning Shows: 5.16%

Afternoon Shows: 9.30%

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of 479 crore globally on Day 12. Of this, the movie minted 174 crore overseas, while its India gross was 305 crore.

Coolie's Day 11 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Tuesday.

Also Read | 'Coolie' roars at box office; here's what Rajinikanth charged for his role

Coolie vs War 2

Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.

Advertisement

Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 12 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in 1.01 crore. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at 223.01 crore.

Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also appear in a cameo.

 
Indian Cinema
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentCoolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth movie sees a sharp fall in Monday earnings, mints...
Read Next Story