Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth's film faces Monday slowdown again, hits ₹260 crore mark

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth's film Coolie wrapped up its second weekend at the box office. The film became the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film. However, it has faced another slowdown on its second Monday.

Advertisement

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie minted ₹3 crore on day 12.

The film saw a decline of about 73.57% in its earnings on its second Monday as it raked in ₹11.35 crore [Ta: 6.9 Cr; Hi: 2.5; Te: 1.75; Ka: 0.2] on day 11.

Despite the dip in ticket sales due to the working weekday, Coolie has managed to cross the ₹260 crore mark.

The total business made by Coolie at the box office in India is ₹260.35 crore net.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Released on 14 August on the Independence Day Week, the film was out in Tamil, with dubbed versions in the Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Advertisement

Coolie recorded about 13.67% occupancy on Monday among the Tamil audience. The occupancy in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 12.29%

Afternoon Shows: 13.48%

Evening Shows: 14.97%

Night Shows: 13.93%

The Hindi version of Coolie, Coolie: The Powerhouse had 8.61% occupancy on Monday, 25 August. The occupancy in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 5.16%

Afternoon Shows: 9.30%

Evening Shows: 9.26%

Night Shows: 10.70%

The Telugu version of Coolie had even better footfall in theatres. It saw 15.53% occupancy on Monday, day 12. The occupancy in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 13.94%

Afternoon Shows: 16.96%

Evening Shows: 15.64%

Night Shows: 15.58%

Coolie's second week at box office in India Meanwhile, Coolie's second week earnings so far:

Day 9 [2nd Friday]- ₹ 5.85 crore [Ta: 3.4 Cr ; Hi: 1.25; Te: 1.1; Ka: 0.1]

Advertisement

Day 10 [2nd Saturday]- ₹ 10.5 crore [Ta: 6.35 Cr ; Hi: 2.25; Te: 1.75; Ka: 0.15]

Day 11 [2nd Sunday]- ₹ 11.35 crore [Ta: 6.9 Cr ; Hi: 2.5; Te: 1.75; Ka: 0.2] 8.10%

Day 12 [2nd Monday]- ₹ 3.00 crore

Coolie beats Ponniyin Selvan's earnings Coolie recently crossed the ₹450 crore mark at the international box office.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Rajinikanth's film earned ₹484 crore worldwide, beating Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1's lifetime earnings of ₹480 crore worldwide.

On day 11, Coolie's India Net Collection was ₹ 237.35 crore. On the same day, its India Gross Collection was ₹ 305 crore.

Advertisement