Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth movie sees further drop in earnings on Tuesday, mints...

Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 13 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in 1.3 crore. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at 225.8 crore.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Aug 2025, 06:36 PM IST
Coolie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.
Coolie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth's Coolie witnessed another drop in its earnings on Tuesday, Day 13, a day after hitting the 260 crore milestone on Monday. The movie has been facing a slowdown since the second Monday.

Coolie, released on 14 August to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry, became the 4th highest-grossing Tamil movie. It had enjoyed a record-breaking long weekend at the Indian box office.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13

According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just 1.33 crore on Tuesday until 6:00 PM. This comes after the movie's earnings declined by 71.37% on Monday, amassing only 3.25 crore on Day 12.

With this, Coolie's 13-day total stands at 261.93 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Coolie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Coolie had an overall 13.05% Tamil Occupancy on Tuesday:

Morning Shows: 12.39%

Afternoon Shows: 13.70%

Coolie had an overall 10.05% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday:

Morning Shows: 6.86%

Afternoon Shows: 13.23%

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of 483.5 crore globally on Day 12. Of this, the movie minted 174.65 crore overseas, while its India gross was 308.85 crore.

Coolie's Day 13 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Wednesday.

Coolie vs War 2

Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.

Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 13 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in 1.3 crore. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at 225.8 crore.

Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also appear in a cameo.

