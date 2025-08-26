Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth movie sees further drop in earnings on Tuesday, mints...

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth's Coolie witnessed another drop in its earnings on Tuesday, Day 13, a day after hitting the ₹260 crore milestone on Monday. The movie has been facing a slowdown since the second Monday.

Coolie, released on 14 August to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry, became the 4th highest-grossing Tamil movie. It had enjoyed a record-breaking long weekend at the Indian box office.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13 According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just ₹1.33 crore on Tuesday until 6:00 PM. This comes after the movie's earnings declined by 71.37% on Monday, amassing only ₹3.25 crore on Day 12.

With this, Coolie's 13-day total stands at ₹261.93 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Coolie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy Coolie had an overall 13.05% Tamil Occupancy on Tuesday:

Morning Shows: 12.39%

Afternoon Shows: 13.70%

Coolie had an overall 10.05% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday:

Morning Shows: 6.86%

Afternoon Shows: 13.23%

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of ₹483.5 crore globally on Day 12. Of this, the movie minted ₹174.65 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹308.85 crore.

Coolie's Day 13 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Wednesday.

Coolie vs War 2 Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.

Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 13 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in ₹1.3 crore. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at ₹225.8 crore.