Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s film holds steady despite show count dropping below 500 nationwide

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Superstar Rajinikanth and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj came together to deliver the much-anticipated film of the year, Coolie. The film saw a huge response on its opening day. However, its business saw a decline soon after its 1st week at the box office.

The film, however, broke multiple records and witnessed a massive decline in ticket sales over the weekdays.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie minted ₹3.25 crore on day 13. It has maintained its pace as the film raked in the exact same amount on Tuesday as well.

With this, the total business made by the Rajinikanth-starrer stands at ₹263.85 crore.

Coolie was released on 14 August, originally in Tamil with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The film clashed with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which was also released on the same day.

While Coolie is still heading ahead of War 2 at the box office, Coolie show counts have gone down across India.

Coolie show count goes down in India On Tuesday, Coolie recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 15.14% on its 13th day in theatres. The film saw 12.39% occupancy in morning shows, which slightly improved to 13.70% in the afternoon. The momentum continued with 15.11% in the evening and peaked at 19.36% during the night shows.

Among cities, Chennai led with the highest number of shows—485 in total—achieving an impressive 20.25% occupancy. Bengaluru followed with 320 shows, though the occupancy there stood lower at 10.50%.

On 26 August, Coolie: The Powerhouse, the Hindi version of the film, registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.67% on its 13th day in theatres. The film began with a modest 6.86% occupancy during morning shows, which improved to 13.23% in the afternoon and 13.54% in the evening, before witnessing a sharp rise to 29.05% at night.

Among key cities, Mumbai recorded the highest number of shows with 304, though the occupancy was relatively moderate at 12.50%. Delhi NCR, with 291 shows, performed stronger with a 20.50% occupancy. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad had nearly as many shows as Mumbai, 302 in total, but registered a lower occupancy rate of 14.50%.

On day 13, Coolie recorded an overall 15.03% occupancy in its Telugu version on Day 13. The film saw 13.69% turnout for morning shows, which picked up slightly to 15.51% in the afternoon, followed by 15.25% in the evening and 15.67% at night.

Among Telugu-speaking regions, Hyderabad led with the highest number of shows — 374 in total — though the city’s average occupancy stood at a modest 14%.

Coolie crossed ₹ 500 crore mark worldwide? Meanwhile, at the international box office, Coolie has grossed an estimated ₹482.50 crore, with $6.8 million ( ₹59 crore) from North America and about $14 lakh ( ₹7 crore) from Australia, as per multiple reports and Sacnilk.

However, trade analyst Ramesh Bala on X claimed the film has already crossed the ₹500 crore mark. He wrote, “#Coolie has crossed the ₹500 cr Gross Mark at the world wide Box office..#SuperstarRajinikanth has the most number of 500 Crs+ movies from Kollywood.”