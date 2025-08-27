Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s film inches towards ₹270 crore, overtakes Hrithik’s ‘War 2’

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Coolie continued its run at the domestic box office, collecting in crores on Wednesday, Day 14. The film, which crossed the ₹267.54 crore benchmark on Tuesday, has seen a noticeable dip in its earnings since the second week.
Released on August 14 to celebrate the superstar’s 50 years in cinema, Coolie has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The movie enjoyed a record-breaking extended Independence Day weekend across India.
As per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial earned around ₹3.29 crore till 6 pm on Wednesday. This comes after the film registered a sharp 71.37% drop on Monday, when it managed only ₹3.25 crore on Day 12.
With these numbers, Coolie’s 14-day collection stands at ₹267.54 crore. The final figures will be updated once evening and night show data is added.
The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, helping it achieve a strong pan-India reach.
Coolie recorded an overall 19.98% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday.
The Hindi version saw a total occupancy of 9.63%.
In Telugu markets, Coolie registered 19.39% overall occupancy.
Both Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 hit theatres on August 14, riding the Independence Day holiday wave. On Day 14, Coolie maintained its edge, collecting ₹3.29 crore compared to War 2’s ₹1.48 crore. While the gap may appear narrow, the cumulative effect has pushed Coolie’s total to ₹267.54 crore, while War 2 stands at ₹228.7 crore.
The star-studded Coolie features Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy, with cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.
