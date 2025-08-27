Subscribe

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth's film inches towards ₹270 crore, overtakes Hrithik's 'War 2'

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Coolie has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Anjali Thakur
Published27 Aug 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Coolie continued its run at the domestic box office, collecting in crores on Wednesday, Day 14. The film, which crossed the 267.54 crore benchmark on Tuesday, has seen a noticeable dip in its earnings since the second week.

Released on August 14 to celebrate the superstar’s 50 years in cinema, Coolie has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The movie enjoyed a record-breaking extended Independence Day weekend across India.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14

As per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial earned around 3.29 crore till 6 pm on Wednesday. This comes after the film registered a sharp 71.37% drop on Monday, when it managed only 3.25 crore on Day 12.

With these numbers, Coolie’s 14-day collection stands at 267.54 crore. The final figures will be updated once evening and night show data is added.

The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, helping it achieve a strong pan-India reach.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Coolie recorded an overall 19.98% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday.

  • Morning Shows: 13.50%
  • Afternoon Shows: 26.46%

The Hindi version saw a total occupancy of 9.63%.

  • Morning Shows: 6.27%
  • Afternoon Shows: 12.99%

In Telugu markets, Coolie registered 19.39% overall occupancy.

  • Morning Shows: 15.26%
  • Afternoon Shows: 23.52%

Coolie vs War 2

Both Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 hit theatres on August 14, riding the Independence Day holiday wave. On Day 14, Coolie maintained its edge, collecting 3.29 crore compared to War 2’s 1.48 crore. While the gap may appear narrow, the cumulative effect has pushed Coolie’s total to 267.54 crore, while War 2 stands at 228.7 crore.

The star-studded Coolie features Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy, with cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

 
