Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s film inches towards ₹270 crore, overtakes Hrithik’s ‘War 2’

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Coolie continued its run at the domestic box office, collecting in crores on Wednesday, Day 14. The film, which crossed the ₹267.54 crore benchmark on Tuesday, has seen a noticeable dip in its earnings since the second week.

Released on August 14 to celebrate the superstar’s 50 years in cinema, Coolie has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The movie enjoyed a record-breaking extended Independence Day weekend across India.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14 As per early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial earned around ₹3.29 crore till 6 pm on Wednesday. This comes after the film registered a sharp 71.37% drop on Monday, when it managed only ₹3.25 crore on Day 12.

With these numbers, Coolie’s 14-day collection stands at ₹267.54 crore. The final figures will be updated once evening and night show data is added.

The film was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, helping it achieve a strong pan-India reach.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy Coolie recorded an overall 19.98% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday.

Morning Shows: 13.50%

Afternoon Shows: 26.46% The Hindi version saw a total occupancy of 9.63%.

Morning Shows: 6.27%

Afternoon Shows: 12.99% In Telugu markets, Coolie registered 19.39% overall occupancy.

Morning Shows: 15.26%

Afternoon Shows: 23.52% Coolie vs War 2 Both Coolie and Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 hit theatres on August 14, riding the Independence Day holiday wave. On Day 14, Coolie maintained its edge, collecting ₹3.29 crore compared to War 2’s ₹1.48 crore. While the gap may appear narrow, the cumulative effect has pushed Coolie’s total to ₹267.54 crore, while War 2 stands at ₹228.7 crore.

