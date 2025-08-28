Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth's film bounces back on Ganesh Chaturthi, mints THIS amount

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie has witnessed a surge in footfall at theatres, thanks to the festive season. Ganesh Chaturthi brought a much-needed boost to the film’s revenue, which had otherwise been slowing down at the box office. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
According to the industry tracker, Coolie earned ₹4.50 crore net in India on day 14. The film saw about 23.29% growth in its earnings from the previous day, owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. On day 13, Coolie earned ₹3.65 crore [Ta: 1.8 Cr ; Hi: 1.2; Te: 0.6; Ka: 0.05].
With this, the film is now inching close to the ₹275 crore at domestic box office.
The total business made by Rajinikanth's Coolie in India is ₹268.75 crore net.
Coolie released on 14 August, available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.
Coolie, the original Tamil version, recorded an overall occupancy of 21.40% on Wednesday.
On its Day 14, the film’s 2D Tamil version saw morning shows draw 13.50% occupancy, which picked up strongly in the afternoon with 26.46%, further rising to 27.78% during evening shows, before settling at 17.87% for the night shows.
Among key cities, Chennai led with the highest number of screenings, recording 568 shows at 29.50% occupancy. It was followed by Bengaluru with 317 shows at 15% occupancy, while Coimbatore contributed 231 shows with 17.75% occupancy, showing the strong urban pull of the film in Tamil Nadu.
Coolie: The Powerhouse, the Hindi version of the film, registered an overall 11.75% occupancy on Wednesday. On its Day 14, the film’s 2D Hindi version witnessed 6.27% occupancy in morning shows, which improved to 12.99% in the afternoon, rising further to 13.99% in the evening, before closing the day with 13.75% occupancy during night shows.
In terms of city-wise performance, Delhi NCR recorded the highest number of screenings with 279 shows, though occupancy stood at 8.50%. Mumbai followed with 273 shows at 12% occupancy, while Ahmedabad contributed 241 shows with a slightly better 12.50% occupancy, a modest traction across major Hindi-belt.
Coolie's Telugu dubbed version recorded an overall 20.13% occupancy on Wednesday. On its Day 14, the film’s 2D Telugu version opened with 15.26% occupancy in the morning, which picked up to 23.52% in the afternoon. The trend continued into the evening with 23.54% occupancy, before settling at 18.21% for the night shows.
Among key markets, Hyderabad led with the highest number of screenings. It had 363 shows though occupancy stood at 15%.
