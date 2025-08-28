Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth's film bounces back on Ganesh Chaturthi, mints THIS amount

Advertisement

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie has witnessed a surge in footfall at theatres, thanks to the festive season. Ganesh Chaturthi brought a much-needed boost to the film’s revenue, which had otherwise been slowing down at the box office. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14 According to the industry tracker, Coolie earned ₹4.50 crore net in India on day 14. The film saw about 23.29% growth in its earnings from the previous day, owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday. On day 13, Coolie earned ₹3.65 crore [Ta: 1.8 Cr ; Hi: 1.2; Te: 0.6; Ka: 0.05].

With this, the film is now inching close to the ₹275 crore at domestic box office.

Advertisement

The total business made by Rajinikanth's Coolie in India is ₹268.75 crore net.

Coolie released on 14 August, available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

Coolie sees growth in occupancy nationwide Coolie, the original Tamil version, recorded an overall occupancy of 21.40% on Wednesday.

On its Day 14, the film’s 2D Tamil version saw morning shows draw 13.50% occupancy, which picked up strongly in the afternoon with 26.46%, further rising to 27.78% during evening shows, before settling at 17.87% for the night shows.

Among key cities, Chennai led with the highest number of screenings, recording 568 shows at 29.50% occupancy. It was followed by Bengaluru with 317 shows at 15% occupancy, while Coimbatore contributed 231 shows with 17.75% occupancy, showing the strong urban pull of the film in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Coolie: The Powerhouse, the Hindi version of the film, registered an overall 11.75% occupancy on Wednesday. On its Day 14, the film’s 2D Hindi version witnessed 6.27% occupancy in morning shows, which improved to 12.99% in the afternoon, rising further to 13.99% in the evening, before closing the day with 13.75% occupancy during night shows.

In terms of city-wise performance, Delhi NCR recorded the highest number of screenings with 279 shows, though occupancy stood at 8.50%. Mumbai followed with 273 shows at 12% occupancy, while Ahmedabad contributed 241 shows with a slightly better 12.50% occupancy, a modest traction across major Hindi-belt.

Coolie's Telugu dubbed version recorded an overall 20.13% occupancy on Wednesday. On its Day 14, the film’s 2D Telugu version opened with 15.26% occupancy in the morning, which picked up to 23.52% in the afternoon. The trend continued into the evening with 23.54% occupancy, before settling at 18.21% for the night shows.

Advertisement