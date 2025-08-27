Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Ticket sales for Rajinikanth movie improve marginally, even as show count drops

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14: Ticket sales for Coolie improved marginally on Wednesday, Day 14, even as the show count for Rajinikanth's movie dropped to below 500 nationwide.

Advertisement

The movie, released on 14 August to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry, received a huge response on its opening day, but its business declined soon after its first week at the box office.

Coolie, which broke multiple records, witnessed a massive decline in ticket sales on weekdays. Originally in Tamil, the movie has been released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, boosting its pan-India appeal.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 14 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie earned ₹2.83 crore on Wednesday, Day 14, until 6:00 PM. It is marginally more than the movie earned by this time on both Monday and Tuesday.

With this, Coolie's 14-day total stands at ₹267.08 crore.

Advertisement

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy Coolie had an overall 19.98% Tamil Occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 13.50%

Afternoon Shows: 26.46%

Coolie had an overall 9.63% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 6.27%

Afternoon Shows: 12.99%

Coolie had an overall 19.39% Telugu Occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 15.26%

Afternoon Shows: 23.52%

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of ₹488.15 crore globally on Day 13. Of this, the movie minted ₹175 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹313.15 crore.

Advertisement

The movie will soon hit the ₹500 crore milestone worldwide.

Coolie's Day 14 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Thursday.

Coolie: Cast Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy.

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also appear in a cameo.

Coolie: OTT release According to media reports, Amazon Prime Video has bagged Coolie's digital rights for ₹120 crore. It is reportedly one of the biggest digital deals in the Tamil film industry so far.

Although there is no official confirmation of Coolie's OTT release date, the movie is said to make its OTT debut around eight weeks after its theatrical release.