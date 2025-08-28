Subscribe

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth’s film records mixed trend, surpasses ₹270 crore mark in India

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Collections dipped sharply after the first Monday, with most weekdays bringing in single-digit numbers.

Anjali Thakur
Published28 Aug 2025, 07:46 PM IST
Coolie has stormed past the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>270 crore mark in India
Coolie has stormed past the ₹270 crore mark in India

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth’s action drama Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has completed 15 days in theatres with collections crossing 269.81 crore net in India. The film, marking the superstar’s maiden collaboration with the popular director, stormed the box office with massive numbers on opening, but is now showing signs of mixed momentum.

Coolie Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Coolie opened to a historic 65 crore on day one, with Tamil Nadu leading the earnings. The film sustained strongly over its first weekend and went on to register 229.65 crore in its opening week. Rajinikanth’s towering presence, along with a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruthi Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and a special cameo by Aamir Khan, kept audiences engaged in its early run.

The trend, however, shifted in the second week. Collections dipped sharply after the first Monday, with most weekdays bringing in single-digit numbers.

A slight recovery was seen during the second weekend, with Saturday earning 10.5 crore and Sunday 11.35 crore, but weekday figures again fell, with Monday collecting just 3.25 crore. With this, Coolie’s 15-day total now stands at 270.14 crore.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Coolie registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 12.62%

  • Morning Shows: 11.96%
  • Afternoon Shows: 13.38%
  • Evening Shows: 12.52%

Coolie: The Powerhouse saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 7.19%

  • Morning Shows: 5.02%
  • Afternoon Shows: 7.66%
  • Evening Shows: 8.89%

Coolie recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 14.18%

  • Morning Shows: 14.08%
  • Afternoon Shows: 14.37%
  • Evening Shows: 14.08%

Coolie OTT Release

Reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has secured the digital streaming rights of Coolie for a staggering 120 crore, making it one of the highest OTT deals in Tamil cinema so far.

Although the makers have not announced the official OTT release date, the film is expected to arrive on the platform around eight weeks after its theatrical premiere.

Coolie Review

The film has drawn a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. While Rajinikanth’s performance and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s signature action direction have been widely appreciated, some viewers felt the storyline didn’t quite match up to the director’s earlier blockbusters.

 
