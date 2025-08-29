Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajnikanth starrer film slows down as it crosses ₹270 crore on Thursday

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Superstar Rajnikanth starrer performed decently during its first two weeks of release and has already crossed the ₹270 crore mark on the 15th day.

Check out Coolie's 15th-day box office collection and occupancy.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15 Coolie earned an estimated ₹1.75 crore at the box office in India on Thursday, August 28, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Rajnikanth's film saw a massive opening at ₹65 crore. On Wednesday, Day 14, the film earned ₹4.85 crore. The total collection of Coolie now stands at ₹270.85 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Occupancy Coolie had an overall 12.69% occupancy in the Tamil language on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Morning shows: 11.96%

Afternoon shows: 13.38%

Evening shows: 12.52%

Night shows: 12.88%

Coolie had an overall 7.90% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Morning shows: 5.02%

Afternoon shows: 7.66%

Evening shows: 8.89%

Night shows: 10.04%

Why Coolie is special? The Rajnikanth movie, released on August 14 to celebrate the superstar's 50th year in the industry, had a record-breaking opening at the Indian box office, but has slowed down since then.

About Coolie The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

Apart from Rajinikanth Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also feature in a cameo.

The film “delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey,” as per IMDb.

The movie has been released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, appealing to a pan-India audience.