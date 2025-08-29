Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth starrer sees slight jump, rakes in THIS amount

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16: Coolie has already become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

Anjali Thakur
Published29 Aug 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth’s Coolie picked up pace at the domestic box office on Friday, Day 16, minting in crores. The film, which crossed the 272 crore mark on Thursday, has been witnessing a dip in collections since its second week.

Released on August 14 to mark Rajinikanth’s 50 years in cinema, Coolie has already become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The movie had a record-breaking extended Independence Day weekend across India.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial earned around 1.21 crore till 7 pm on Friday.

With this, Coolie’s 16-day total now stands at 272.71 crore. Final numbers will be updated once the data from the night shows comes in.

The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, which has boosted its pan-India reach.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Coolie recorded an overall 15.29% Tamil Occupancy on Friday:

  • Morning Shows: 12.45%
  • Afternoon Shows: 16.53%
  • Evening Shows: 16.90%

Coolie: The Powerhouse saw a 7.91% Hindi Occupancy on Friday:

  • Morning Shows: 5.99%
  • Afternoon Shows: 8.60%
  • Evening Shows: 9.13%

The Telugu version had an overall 14.80% Occupancy:

  • Morning Shows: 14.68%
  • Afternoon Shows: 14.38%
  • Evening Shows: 15.34%

Why Coolie Is Special?

The Rajinikanth-starrer was released on August 14 as a tribute to the superstar’s 50th year in the industry. While it opened to a massive response and set new box office records, collections have slowed down in the following weeks.

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie features Rajinikanth in the lead along with Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also make cameo appearances.

According to IMDb, the film “delves into a man’s relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.”

Released in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada- the film has struck a chord with audiences across India.

Coolie is currently facing stiff competition from War 2, which was also released on August 14 during the Independence Day week.

