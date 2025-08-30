Coolie Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth movie set to cross ₹275 crore milestone today

Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 17 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in 42,00,000. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at 232.32 crore.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated30 Aug 2025, 05:58 PM IST
Coolie will open in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting its pan-India appeal.
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth's Coolie is very close to hitting the 275 crore milestone on August 30, the movie's third Saturday at the box office. After a record-breaking opening, the movie has been facing a slowdown.

Coolie, released on 14 August to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry, became the 4th highest-grossing Tamil movie. It had enjoyed a long weekend at the Indian box office.

Coolie, originally Tamil, has been released in four more languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting its pan-India appeal.

Also Read | 'Coolie' review: Not enough Lokesh Kanagaraj in Rajinikanth's latest

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 17

According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just 1.3 crore on Saturday until 5:30 PM.

This comes after the movie's earnings declined by 29.17% on Friday, amassing only 1.7 crore on Day 17.

With this, Coolie's 17-day total stands at 274.5 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Also Read | 'Coolie' roars at box office; here's what Rajinikanth charged for his role

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Coolie had an overall 18.90% Tamil Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 14.20%

Afternoon Shows: 23.60%

Coolie had an overall 9.64% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 6.18%

Afternoon Shows: 13.09%

Coolie had an overall 15.90% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 15.57%

Afternoon Shows: 16.23%

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of 500.25 crore globally on Day 16. Of this, the movie minted 176.5 crore overseas, while its India gross was 323.75 crore.

Coolie's Day 17 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Sunday.

Also Read | Coolie OTT release: When, where Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna's film will stream online

Coolie vs War 2

Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.

Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also appear in a cameo.

