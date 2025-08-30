Coolie Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth movie set to cross ₹275 crore milestone today

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth's Coolie is very close to hitting the ₹275 crore milestone on August 30, the movie's third Saturday at the box office. After a record-breaking opening, the movie has been facing a slowdown.

Coolie, released on 14 August to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry, became the 4th highest-grossing Tamil movie. It had enjoyed a long weekend at the Indian box office.

Coolie, originally Tamil, has been released in four more languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting its pan-India appeal.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 17 According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just ₹1.3 crore on Saturday until 5:30 PM.

This comes after the movie's earnings declined by 29.17% on Friday, amassing only ₹1.7 crore on Day 17.

With this, Coolie's 17-day total stands at ₹274.5 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy Coolie had an overall 18.90% Tamil Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 14.20%

Afternoon Shows: 23.60%

Coolie had an overall 9.64% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 6.18%

Afternoon Shows: 13.09%

Coolie had an overall 15.90% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 15.57%

Afternoon Shows: 16.23%

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of ₹500.25 crore globally on Day 16. Of this, the movie minted ₹176.5 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹323.75 crore.

Coolie's Day 17 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Sunday.

Coolie vs War 2 Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.

Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 17 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in ₹42,00,000. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at ₹232.32 crore.