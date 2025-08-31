Coolie Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth’s film races past ₹275 crore haul after kicking off 3rd week

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 17: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie is not out of the race, yet! The film died down earlier this week, but what revived it was the festive season, thanks to Ganesh Chaturthi. Coolie entered its third week at the box office and slowed down.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 17 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie showed slight growth on Saturday, even hitting the ₹275 crore mark in India on day 17.

On Day 16 (3rd Friday), Coolie collected ₹1.7 crore across languages (with Tamil contributing ₹1.13 crore, Hindi ₹0.2 crore, Telugu ₹0.35 crore, and Kannada ₹0.02 crore), marking a drop of 29.17%. However, it picked up momentum on Day 17 (3rd Saturday), earning around ₹2.65 crore (early estimates).

With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection stands at ₹275.85 crore net in India.

Coolie was released on 14 August in Tamil, with dubbed versions in the Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Coolie shows across India On Saturday, Coolie recorded an overall 23.68% occupancy in Tamil (2D) shows. The film began with a modest 14.20% in morning shows, picked up well in the afternoon with 23.60%, and further improved to 25.76% in the evening. The highest turnout came during the night shows, which had 31.17% occupancy in theatres.

For the Tamil belt, Chennai led the way with the highest number of screenings. It had 373 shows with 28.75% overall occupancy. Coimbatore also contributed significantly with 141 shows and an 18% overall occupancy, while Bengaluru had 130 shows with 15.75% occupancy. Among high-performing smaller markets, Pondicherry stood out with an impressive 33.75% occupancy over 27 shows, while Trichy maintained 24.25% occupancy across 44 shows.

Coolie Hindi shows reduced The Hindi version of the Rajinikanth-starrer, Coolie: The Powerhouse, recorded an overall 14.31% occupancy in Hindi (2D) shows. The film started off slow with just 6.18% in morning shows, picked up to 13.09% in the afternoon, and remained steady at 13.53% in the evening. The highest turnout came during the night shows with about 24.42% occupancy.

Coolie screenings have now dropped to under 100 shows across all Hindi regions.

NCR led in terms of screenings with 82 shows, recording a decent 12.75% overall occupancy for Coolie: The Powerhouse on day 17. Mumbai followed with 70 shows at 7.75% occupancy. Among other key markets, Pune, Ahmedabad and Surat showed decent occupancy. Notably, Bengaluru stood out with the highest traction, registering a strong 31% occupancy across only 11 shows, while Jaipur surprised with 44.75% occupancy, owing to only 20 shows.

On the other hand, Coolie recorded an overall 16.83% occupancy in Telugu (2D) shows. The film maintained steady numbers through the day, starting with 15.57% in the morning, moving up to 16.23% in the afternoon, and 16.43% in the evening. The night shows registered 19.10% occupancy.

Hyderabad had the highest number of screenings for the Telugu version of Coolie. It had about 16.00% occupancy for 159 shows.