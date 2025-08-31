Subscribe

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 18: Rajinikanth’s film sees festive boost, nears ₹280 crore mark in India

Anjali Thakur
Published31 Aug 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Released on August 14, Coolie originally hit screens in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 18: Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release Coolie is still holding on at the box office. While the film saw a dip in momentum earlier this week, the Ganesh Chaturthi festive weekend gave it a much-needed boost as it entered its third week.

Over its first 17 days, Coolie delivered strong numbers, collecting an estimated 275 crore net in India. Here’s how the film performed on Day 18, along with its occupancy details.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 18

On Day 18, Coolie earned approximately 2.44 crore net in India across all languages, making the total to 278.44 crore, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 17, the film had collected around 2.80 crore net, with contributions from Tamil ( 1.95 crore), Hindi ( 0.36 crore), Telugu ( 0.45 crore) and Kannada ( 0.04 crore), a drop of about 29.17% compared to the previous day.

Released on August 14, Coolie originally hit screens in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. As of now, its Hindi screenings have been reduced to fewer than 100 shows across regions.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Coolie recorded an overall 22.98% occupancy in Tamil on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

  • Morning Shows: 15.13%
  • Afternoon Shows: 30.82%

Coolie: The Powerhouse registered 13.26% occupancy in Hindi on the same day.

  • Morning Shows: 8.55%
  • Afternoon Shows: 17.96%

In Telugu, the film clocked an overall 17.13% occupancy on Sunday.

  • Morning Shows: 15.36%
  • Afternoon Shows: 18.89%

Coolie: Director, Cast

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram.

Coolie, originally Tamil, has been released in four more languages: Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting its pan-India appeal.

Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.

 
 
