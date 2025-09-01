Coolie Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth's film hits ₹280 crore mark despite Monday lull

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth's last release Coolie has shattered multiple records despite showing unstable trends at the box office. However, it has refused to die down at the ticket windows. With no major releases in competition, Coolie is now marching towards the ₹300 crore net mark in India.

Advertisement

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 19 According to the early estimates of the industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie earned ₹43 lakh net in India so far on day 19. It is based on the morning, afternoon and evening shows across India.

However, this isn't the final figure. The earnings are expected to see a rise post night shows.

So far, the total business made by Rajinikanth's Coolie in India is ₹279.53 crore net. It is safe to say the film has not hit the ₹280 crore mark.

Coolie's 3rd week run Coolie entered its third week on Friday, 29 August.

In its third weekend, the film continued its steady hold at the box office. On Day 16 (3rd Friday), it collected ₹1.7 crore, led by the Tamil version at ₹1.13 crore, though marking a 29.17% dip. The numbers picked up on Day 17 (3rd Saturday) with ₹2.8 crore, a 64.71% jump, while Sunday (Day 18) saw further growth at ₹3.1 crore, with Tamil contributing ₹2.1 crore. However, the momentum slowed on Day 19 (3rd Monday), as collections dropped by almost 86% as of 8:30 pm, 1 September.

Advertisement

Coolie was originally released in Tamil, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie shows: Telugu vs Hindi vs Tamil On Monday, Coolie recorded an overall occupancy of 17.24% among the Tamil audience. The film’s Tamil occupancy on day 14 stood at 15.81% in the morning, 19.11% in the afternoon, and 16.81% in the evening. The figures for the night are still awaited.

Among key regions, Madurai recorded the highest occupancy at 38.33%, followed by Vellore at 26% and Pondicherry at 25%. In terms of screenings, Chennai led with 177 shows, making it the biggest contributor despite its moderate 20% occupancy. Other notable performances came from Bengaluru (9.33% across 44 shows) and Coimbatore (6.33% across 57 shows), while Trivandrum and Mumbai showed the least turnout.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Hindi version of the film, Coolie: The Powerhouse, hadabout 8.83% occupancy on day 14.

On Day 19, the film posted 8.47% occupancy in the morning, 9.13% occupancy in the afternoon, and 8.90% occupancy in the evening. The night show figures will be out later.

However, Coolie's Hindi shows have been reduced across the nation now.

Among regions, Jaipur stood out with the highest occupancy at a remarkable 50.50% owing to only 7 shows. Pune (12% across 11 shows), Ahmedabad (10% across 9 shows), and Chandigarh (13% across 3 shows) also performed relatively well. In terms of screenings, Delhi NCR led with 33 shows, followed by Mumbai with 17, though their occupancies were modest at 7.33% and 7.50% respectively. Kolkata showed the weakest response at just 3% for only 2 shows in the metro city.

Advertisement

Coolie's Telugu dubbed version showed an occupancy of 14.39% on day 14.

The film recorded 13.52% in the morning, 13.49% in the afternoon, and saw a slight rise to 16.16% in the evening. The night shows will make or break the record for the day.

In the Telugu-speaking belt, Hyderabad led with the highest number of screenings for Coolie. It had 64 shows, reporting an average occupancy of 12.33%.

Coolie Box Office Collection Meanwhile, check out Coolie's all time collections so far:

18 Days India Net Collection- ₹ 279.10 crore

18 Days Worldwide Collection- ₹ 507.75 crore

18 Days Overseas Collection- ₹ 177.15 crore

18 Days India Gross Collection- ₹ 330.60 crore