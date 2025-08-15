Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Biggest opener of 2025, Rajinikanth's movie crosses ₹100 crore milestone

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Coolie, which is already leading all 2025 releases in India to be the biggest opener of the year, has now crossed the ₹100 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

Released on Thursday, August 14, superstar Rajinikanth's movie is setting the bar for domestic box office performance this year.

Coolie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting its pan-India appeal.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has already surpassed the ₹100 crore milestone in just two days. On Friday, August 15, the Rajinikanth movie minted ₹40.57 crore.

With this, the record-breaking, Coolie's 2-day total stands at ₹105.57 crore.

Sacnilk said ticket prices surged dramatically, reaching as high as ₹4,500 in Chennai.

Both the superstar actor and the hit filmmaker achieved their personal career-best opening day with Coolie ( ₹65 crore), surpassing all previous films in their respective records.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Coolie became the first Tamil movie to cross the 150 crores worldwide mark on its opening day, cementing its place in cinematic history, said Sacnilk.

Minting ₹153 crore globally, Coolie is the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Singapore even granted paid leave for fans wanting to watch Coolie on opening day. Trade analysts estimate it needs around ₹600 crore worldwide to be considered a hit.

About Coolie Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

In addition to Rajinikanth in the lead, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also a part of the film in a cameo role as Daaha. Anirudh R scored the music and the songs of Coolie.

The film has received mixed reactions from netizens so far. At the box office, it is clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.