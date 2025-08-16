Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3: Despite a slowdown, Rajinikanth movie inches very close to ₹150 crore

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's Coolie, which marks the superstar's 50 years in the industry, witnessed a slowdown in its numbers on Saturday, August 16, a day after the Independence Day holiday.

However, this has not stopped the movie from inching very close to yet another milestone at the Indian box office— ₹150 crore—on the third day of its release.

Coolie's grand opening day collection made it the biggest opener of the year in India in 2025. By day 2, the movie had already hit the ₹100 crore milestone, with a collection of ₹119.75 crore.

The movie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is very close to hitting the ₹150 crore milestone on Saturday, Day 3.

On Saturday, August 16, the Rajinikanth movie minted ₹24.29 crore by 7:00 PM.

Both the superstar actor and the hit filmmaker achieved their personal career-best opening day with Coolie, surpassing all previous films in their respective records. However, the movie hit a slump after its record-breaking opening and has witnessed a decline in its earnings since.

With this, Coolie's 3-day total now stands at ₹144.04 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Coolie: Occupancy Coolie had an overall 61.42% Tamil occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 46.51%

Afternoon Shows: 66.84%

Evening Shows: 70.90%

Coolie had an overall 36.70% Hindi occupancy on Saturday:

Morning Shows: 17.24%

Afternoon Shows: 43.15%

Evening Shows: 49.72%

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of ₹245 crore globally on Day 2. Of this, the movie minted ₹103.25 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹141.75 crore.

Sacnilk said Coolie became the first Tamil movie to cross the ₹150 crore worldwide mark on its opening day, cementing its place in cinematic history.

Coolie's Day 3 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Sunday.

About Coolie Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also a part of the film in a cameo role as Daaha.

Coolie was released as Rajinikanth celebrated 50 years in cinema. The censor board gave the movie an A (Adults-only) certificate. This is Rajinikanth's first A-rated film in many years.