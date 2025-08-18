Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's film close to ₹200 cr mark, beats opening weekend earnings of War 2

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie saw a dip on Sunday. However, the film is now close to hitting ₹200 crore mark at domestic box office. It is clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie raked in ₹35 crore on day 4. It saw a dip of about 11.39% in its earnings as Coolie earned ₹39.5 crore on its previous day, 16 August.

Coolie released on 14 August.

The film wrapped up its first weekend on day 4. The total business made by Coolie is ₹194.25 crore so far.

Coolie released in Tamil language, with dubbed versions in the Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages. The film saw impressive footfall across theatres for the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

Coolie occupancy across India On day 2, Coolie registered 63.75% among the Tamil audience. The occupancy in theatres were:

Morning Shows: 45.47%

Afternoon Shows: 69.97%

Evening Shows: 76.73%

Night Shows: 62.81%

Coolie's Hindi version saw 41.98% occupancy on Sunday. The occupancy in theatres were:

Morning Shows: 17.71%

Afternoon Shows: 49.91%

Evening Shows: 60.17%

Night Shows: 40.11%

On the other hand, Coolie had 49.53% occupancy on August 17 for the Telugu version. The occupancy in theaters were:

Morning Shows: 30.36%

Afternoon Shows: 58.35%

Evening Shows: 63.76%

Night Shows: 45.65%

Coolie received the maximum number of screenings in Chennai, with 1,053 shows catering to the Tamil audience. Following closely are Bengaluru and Coimbatore, which recorded 714 and 355 shows respectively.

In the Hindi market, Coolie secured its highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, with 278, 211, and 217 shows respectively.

For the Telugu audience, Hyderabad took the lead by hosting the highest number of screenings for Coolie, with an impressive 542 shows.

Coolie vs War 2 Coolie and War 2 released on the same day, 14 August on the occasion of Independence day week.

Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 4 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in ₹31 crore. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts the overall collections of War 2, which now stand at ₹173.60 crore.