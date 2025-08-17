Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Will Rajinikanth movie hit ₹200 crore milestone today?

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's Coolie, which marks the superstar's 50th year in the industry, enjoyed a long weekend at the Indian box office. However, after a record-breaking opening day collection on Thursday, August 14, the movie has hit a slowdown.

Advertisement

By day 2, the movie had already hit the ₹100 crore milestone. Despite the drop in ticket sales, Coolie crossed the ₹150 crore milestone on Saturday, Day 3.

On Sunday, however, the figures were slightly lower than on the previous days, and thus, it remains to be seen if Coolie will be able to pull to the ₹200 crore milestone today.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4 According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has earned ₹15.59 crore on Sunday till 5 PM.

With this, Coolie's 4-day total stands at ₹174.84 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if the Rajinikanth movie will be able to hit yet another milestone by entering the ₹200 crore club by the end of the day today, or if it'll be a sad miss.

If the movie achieves this feat, Coolie's opening weekend collection will be a massive ₹200+ crore.

The movie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of ₹320 crore globally on Day 3. Of this, the movie minted ₹131.5 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹188.5 crore.

Advertisement

Sacnilk said Coolie became the first Tamil movie to cross the ₹150 crore worldwide mark on its opening day, cementing its place in cinematic history.

Coolie's Day 4 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Monday.

About Coolie Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also a part of the film in a cameo role as Daaha.