Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Will Rajinikanth movie hit ₹200 crore milestone today?

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated17 Aug 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Coolie has stormed past the ₹300 crore mark worldwide on its first Saturday

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth's Coolie, which marks the superstar's 50th year in the industry, enjoyed a long weekend at the Indian box office. However, after a record-breaking opening day collection on Thursday, August 14, the movie has hit a slowdown.

By day 2, the movie had already hit the 100 crore milestone. Despite the drop in ticket sales, Coolie crossed the 150 crore milestone on Saturday, Day 3.

On Sunday, however, the figures were slightly lower than on the previous days, and thus, it remains to be seen if Coolie will be able to pull to the 200 crore milestone today.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4

According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has earned 15.59 crore on Sunday till 5 PM.

With this, Coolie's 4-day total stands at 174.84 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

It remains to be seen if the Rajinikanth movie will be able to hit yet another milestone by entering the 200 crore club by the end of the day today, or if it'll be a sad miss.

If the movie achieves this feat, Coolie's opening weekend collection will be a massive 200+ crore.

The movie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of 320 crore globally on Day 3. Of this, the movie minted 131.5 crore overseas, while its India gross was 188.5 crore.

Sacnilk said Coolie became the first Tamil movie to cross the 150 crore worldwide mark on its opening day, cementing its place in cinematic history.

Coolie's Day 4 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Monday.

About Coolie

Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also a part of the film in a cameo role as Daaha.

Coolie was released as Rajinikanth celebrated 50 years in cinema. The censor board gave the movie an A (Adults-only) certificate.

 
