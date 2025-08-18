Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth movie finally hits ₹200 crore mark amid Monday blues

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's Coolie has finally hit the ₹200 crore milestone amid a sharp decline in its earnings on Monday.

The movie, released on August 14 to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry, enjoyed a long weekend at the Indian box office.

After a record-breaking opening day collection and hitting the ₹150 crore milestone in three days, the movie has hit a slowdown, earning a total of ₹194.25 crore till Sunday.

The Rajinikanth movie is facing fierce competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5 According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just ₹5.6 crore on Monday until 6:30 PM. This figure is significantly lower than what the movie earned in the previous days.

The movie's earnings have already dropped nearly 55% since its opening day, and its collection on its first Monday is likely to widen the gap significantly.

With this, Coolie's 4-day total stands at ₹200.1 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

The movie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of ₹385 crore globally on Day 4. Of this, the movie minted ₹154.5 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹230.5 crore.

Sacnilk said Coolie became the first Tamil movie to cross the Rs150 crore worldwide mark on its opening day, cementing its place in cinematic history.

Coolie's Day 5 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Tuesday.

Coolie vs War 2 Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.

Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 5 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in ₹4.38 crore. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at ₹179.13 crore.

Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also appear in a cameo.