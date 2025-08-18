Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth movie finally hits ₹200 crore mark amid Monday blues

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's Coolie has finally hit the ₹200 crore milestone amid a sharp decline in its earnings on Monday.
The movie, released on August 14 to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry, enjoyed a long weekend at the Indian box office.
After a record-breaking opening day collection and hitting the ₹150 crore milestone in three days, the movie has hit a slowdown, earning a total of ₹194.25 crore till Sunday.
The Rajinikanth movie is facing fierce competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.
According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just ₹5.6 crore on Monday until 6:30 PM. This figure is significantly lower than what the movie earned in the previous days.
The movie's earnings have already dropped nearly 55% since its opening day, and its collection on its first Monday is likely to widen the gap significantly.
With this, Coolie's 4-day total stands at ₹200.1 crore.
The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.
The movie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.
Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of ₹385 crore globally on Day 4. Of this, the movie minted ₹154.5 crore overseas, while its India gross was ₹230.5 crore.
Sacnilk said Coolie became the first Tamil movie to cross the Rs150 crore worldwide mark on its opening day, cementing its place in cinematic history.
Coolie's Day 5 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Tuesday.
Coolie and War 2 were released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.
Coolie surpassed War 2’s Day 5 earnings, with Hrithik’s film bringing in ₹4.38 crore. Though the margin isn’t very large, it still impacts War 2's overall collections, which now stand at ₹179.13 crore.
Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also appear in a cameo.