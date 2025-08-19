Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's movie eyes ₹400 crore worldwide

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie is heading towards yet another milestone with its worldwide earnings. Amid this, the film registered a sharp decline in earnings on its first Monday. Coolie was released on 14 August.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie minted ₹12 crore net on day 5 in India.
The film saw a decline of about 65.96% in its earnings from ₹35.25 crore on Sunday to Monday's business. The total earnings of Coolie in India are now ₹206.50 crore net.
At the international box office, Coolie is inching close to the ₹400 crore mark, as per the website.
On day 4, Coolie's India Net Collection was ₹ 194.50 crore.
On the other hand, the film's Worldwide Collection stood at ₹ 385 crore on day 4. On the same day, the Overseas Collection was ₹ 154.50 crore.
Coolie's India Gross Collection was ₹ 230.50 crore on day 4.
Coolie was released on 14 August in Tamil, with dubbed versions in the Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.
On Monday, Coolie also witnessed a decrease in theatrical occupancy, owing to the working weekday.
Coolie had an overall 32.18% occupancy on Monday among the Tamil audience. The occupancy was:
Morning Shows: 23.58%
Afternoon Shows: 29.31%
Evening Shows: 38.07%
Night Shows: 37.76%
Coolie: The Powerhouse, the Hindi version of Rajinikanth's film, saw about 14.29% Hindi occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was:
Morning Shows: 6.30%
Afternoon Shows: 13.90%
Evening Shows: 15.65%
Night Shows: 21.31%
The Telugu dubbed version of Coolie had 23.08% occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was:
Morning Shows: 16.50%
Afternoon Shows: 22.09%
Evening Shows: 26.22%
Night Shows: 27.49%
According to the film team, Coolie has now raked in ₹404 crore gross in 4 day. It is touted to be the highest worldwide gross collection in the Tamil film industry.
Sharing the same, industry insider and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the posted. He added, “#Coolie doing coolie things. Flying high at the box office with 404 cr+ gross in 4 days.”
Coolie is clashing with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 at the box office. Both films released on the same date.
Meanwhile, Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
