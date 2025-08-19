Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's movie eyes ₹400 crore worldwide

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie is heading towards yet another milestone with its worldwide earnings. Amid this, the film registered a sharp decline in earnings on its first Monday. Coolie was released on 14 August.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie minted ₹12 crore net on day 5 in India.

The film saw a decline of about 65.96% in its earnings from ₹35.25 crore on Sunday to Monday's business. The total earnings of Coolie in India are now ₹206.50 crore net.

Coolie Box Office Collection Worldwide At the international box office, Coolie is inching close to the ₹400 crore mark, as per the website.

On day 4, Coolie's India Net Collection was ₹ 194.50 crore.

On the other hand, the film's Worldwide Collection stood at ₹ 385 crore on day 4. On the same day, the Overseas Collection was ₹ 154.50 crore.

Coolie's India Gross Collection was ₹ 230.50 crore on day 4.

Coolie was released on 14 August in Tamil, with dubbed versions in the Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

On Monday, Coolie also witnessed a decrease in theatrical occupancy, owing to the working weekday.

Coolie had an overall 32.18% occupancy on Monday among the Tamil audience. The occupancy was:

Morning Shows: 23.58%

Afternoon Shows: 29.31%

Evening Shows: 38.07%

Night Shows: 37.76%

Coolie: The Powerhouse, the Hindi version of Rajinikanth's film, saw about 14.29% Hindi occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was:

Morning Shows: 6.30%

Afternoon Shows: 13.90%

Evening Shows: 15.65%

Night Shows: 21.31%

The Telugu dubbed version of Coolie had 23.08% occupancy on Monday. The occupancy was:

Morning Shows: 16.50%

Afternoon Shows: 22.09%

Evening Shows: 26.22%

Night Shows: 27.49%

Coolie crossed ₹ 400 crore gross According to the film team, Coolie has now raked in ₹404 crore gross in 4 day. It is touted to be the highest worldwide gross collection in the Tamil film industry.

Sharing the same, industry insider and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the posted. He added, “#Coolie doing coolie things. Flying high at the box office with 404 cr+ gross in 4 days.”

Coolie is clashing with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 at the box office. Both films released on the same date.