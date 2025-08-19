Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth movie hits massive slowdown after earning ₹200 cr, mints THIS amount

The Rajinikanth movie, released on August 14 to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry, enjoyed a record-breaking long weekend at the Indian box office.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published19 Aug 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Coolie is facing fierce competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Coolie is facing fierce competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's Coolie suffered a massive 65.96% slowdown in earnings on Monday, slowing down its dream run after the 200 crore milestone. On Tuesday, too, the movie did not pick up much momentum.

The Rajinikanth movie, released on August 14 to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry, enjoyed a record-breaking long weekend at the Indian box office.

Coolie is facing fierce competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also appear in a cameo.

Also Read | Coolie OTT release: When, where Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna's film will stream online

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6

According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just 4.7 crore on Tuesday until 6:30 PM. This figure is significantly lower than what the movie earned during the long weekend.

On Monday, the movie earned 12 crore, of which its Tamil variant contributed the maximum, 7.75 crore.

With this, Coolie's 6-day total stands at 211.2 crore.

Also Read | Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's movie eyes ₹400 cr worldwide

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

The movie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of 403 crore globally on Day 5. Of this, the movie minted 158.45 crore overseas, while its India gross was 244.55 crore.

However, according to the moviemakers, Coolie raked in 404 crore gross in 4 days, and touted it to be the highest worldwide gross collection in the Tamil film industry.

Sacnilk said Coolie became the first Tamil movie to cross the Rs150 crore worldwide mark on its opening day, cementing its place in cinematic history.

Also Read | 'Coolie' review: Not enough Lokesh Kanagaraj in Rajinikanth's latest

Coolie's Day 6 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Wednesday.

 

 

Indian Cinema
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentCoolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth movie hits massive slowdown after earning ₹200 cr, mints THIS amount
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.