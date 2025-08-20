Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's film faces biggest dip, registers lowest earnings so far

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest film Coolie earned its lowest so far. The film had an impressive opening weekend. However, its buzz faded to a larger extent over the weekdays.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie raked in ₹9.50 crore net on day 6 in India. The film saw a sharp decline in its earnings as it earned ₹12 crore on day 5, which was already a massive fall considering the film's weekend business.

This marks the film’s first single-digit collection since its release.

The total business made by Coolie in India is ₹216 crore.

Coolie was released on 14 August, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which was also released on the same day.

Coolie was out in Tamil, with dubbed versions in the Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Coolie had about 25.56% occupancy among the Tamil audience on Tuesday. The occupancy in theatres was as follows:

Morning Shows: 18.44%

Afternoon Shows: 22.79%

Evening Shows: 29.88%

Night Shows: 31.13%

The Hindi version of the film, Coolie: The Powerhouse, saw a better footfall in theatres than the original release. It had 31.65% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. The occupancy for Coolie: The Powerhouse was:

Morning Shows: 10.35%

Afternoon Shows: 29.16%

Evening Shows: 34.59%

Night Shows: 52.49%

Among the Telugu audience, Coolie had an overall 19.84% occupancy on August 19, day 6. The occupancy in theatres for Coolie in Telugu was:

Morning Shows: 14.86%

Afternoon Shows: 18.99%

Evening Shows: 21.77%

Night Shows: 23.75%

Coolie Coolie crossed the ₹400 crore mark in 4 days worldwide, as per the film team. It is said to be the highest worldwide gross collection in the Tamil film industry.

Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

Besides Rajinikanth in the lead, the ensemble cast includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram.