Subscribe

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth film crosses ₹220 crore on Wednesday, mints THIS amount

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: On its seventh day, Coolie collected 6.5 crore, totaling 222.5 crore since its release. Rajnikanth's film had a record opening but has slowed down. It competes with War 2, released on the same date, August 14.

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2025, 07:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Superstar Rajinikanth's film Coolie was released on August 14.
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Superstar Rajinikanth's film Coolie was released on August 14.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Superstar Rajnikanth starrer performed well during its first six days of release and has already crossed the 220 mark on the seventh day. Check out Coolie's 7th-day box office collection and occupancy.

Advertisement

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7

Coolie earned an estimated 6.5 crore at the box office in India on Wednesday, August 20, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Rajnikanth's film saw a massive opening at 65 crore. On Tuesday, Day 6, the film earned 9.5 crore. The total collection of Coolie now stands at 222.5 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

 

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's movie ‘War 2’ in a head-to-head battle with Coolie on Day 3

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Occupancy

Coolie had an overall 20.97% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 15.50%%

Afternoon Shows: 19.35%

Evening Shows: 23.91%

Night Shows: 25.10%

Also Read | Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's film faces biggest dip

Coolie had an overall 11.69% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 13.81%

Afternoon Shows: 15.72%

Advertisement

Evening Shows: 17.49%

Night Shows: 18.88%

Also Read | Coolie Worldwide BO: Rajinikanth movie earns ₹245 crore in 2 days

Why Coolie is special?

The Rajnikanth movie, released on August 14 to celebrate the superstar's 50th year in the industry, had a record-breaking opening at the Indian box office, but has slowed down since then.

About Coolie

The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

Apart from Rajinikanth Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also feature in a cameo.

The film “delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey,” according to IMDb.

Advertisement

The movie has been released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, appealing to a pan-India audience.

Coolie faces tough competition from War 2, which was released on the same day, 14 August, during Independence Day week.

 
Rajnikanth
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentCoolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth film crosses ₹220 crore on Wednesday, mints THIS amount
Read Next Story