Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth film crosses ₹220 crore on Wednesday, mints THIS amount

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Superstar Rajnikanth starrer performed well during its first six days of release and has already crossed the ₹220 mark on the seventh day. Check out Coolie's 7th-day box office collection and occupancy.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7 Coolie earned an estimated ₹6.5 crore at the box office in India on Wednesday, August 20, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Rajnikanth's film saw a massive opening at ₹65 crore. On Tuesday, Day 6, the film earned ₹9.5 crore. The total collection of Coolie now stands at ₹222.5 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Occupancy Coolie had an overall 20.97% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday: Morning Shows: 15.50%%

Afternoon Shows: 19.35%

Evening Shows: 23.91%

Night Shows: 25.10%

Coolie had an overall 11.69% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday: Morning Shows: 13.81%

Afternoon Shows: 15.72%

Evening Shows: 17.49%

Night Shows: 18.88%

Why Coolie is special? The Rajnikanth movie, released on August 14 to celebrate the superstar's 50th year in the industry, had a record-breaking opening at the Indian box office, but has slowed down since then.

About Coolie The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

Apart from Rajinikanth Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also feature in a cameo.

The film “delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey,” according to IMDb.

The movie has been released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, appealing to a pan-India audience.