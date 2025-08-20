Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth movie nears ₹220 crore at end of week 1; mints THIS much on Wednesday

Coolie's earnings dropped massively by 65.96% on Monday and another 20.83% on Tuesday. The numbers for Wednesday, Day 7, are not as great either.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's Coolie witnessed a fading buzz over the long Independence Day weekend, and by the end of Day 7, it could only reach close to the 220 crore mark.

The Rajinikanth movie, released on August 14 to mark the superstar's 50th year in the industry, enjoyed a record-breaking opening at the Indian box office but has since experienced a slowdown.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7

According to early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned just 2.71 crore on Wednesday until 5:00 PM.

On Tuesday, the movie saw its first single-digit collection since its release, 9.5 crore, of which 5.65 from its Tamil variant.

With this, Coolie's 7-day total stands at 218.71 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the evening and night show are declared.

The movie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting a pan-India appeal.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy

Coolie had an overall 17.43% Tamil occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 15.50%

Afternoon Shows: 19.35%

Coolie had an overall 8.87% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday:

Morning Shows: 5.60%

Afternoon Shows: 12.13%

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

Coolie, the biggest Indian opener of 2025 at the worldwide box office, earned a gross of 418 crore globally on Day 6. Of this, the movie minted 162.2 crore overseas, while its India gross was 255.8 crore.

According to the moviemakers, Coolie raked in 404 crore gross in 4 days, and touted it to be the highest worldwide gross collection in the Tamil film industry. However, Sacnilk numbers showed that the movie only crossed the milestone on Day 5.

Sacnilk said Coolie became the first Tamil movie to cross the Rs150 crore worldwide mark on its opening day, cementing its place in cinematic history.

Coolie's Day 7 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Thursday.

About Coolie

Rajinikanth's Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also appear in a cameo.

Coolie is facing fierce competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

