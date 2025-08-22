Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's film slows down, wraps up first week with new lowest earning

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie saw an incredible opening business. However, the film has slowed down drastically over the weekdays. It has now recorded a new lowest earning.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie has earned ₹6.25 crore on day 8. The film has wrapped up its first week now.
It was released on 14 August.
The total earnings of Rajinikanth's Coolie is ₹229.75 crore as of now.
