Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's film slows down, wraps up first week with new lowest earning

Sneha Biswas
Published22 Aug 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie saw an incredible opening business. However, the film has slowed down drastically over the weekdays. It has now recorded a new lowest earning.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie has earned 6.25 crore on day 8. The film has wrapped up its first week now.

It was released on 14 August.

The total earnings of Rajinikanth's Coolie is 229.75 crore as of now.

