Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's film slows down, wraps up first week with new lowest earning

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie saw an incredible opening business. However, the film has slowed down drastically over the weekdays. It has now recorded a new lowest earning.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie has earned ₹6.25 crore on day 8. The film has wrapped up its first week now.

It was released on 14 August.