Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth movie crosses ₹450 crore mark worldwide despite sluggish numbers

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth's film had a strong opening, earning 65 crore on day one and 229.65 crore in its first week. Despite big budget and star power, it struggles to live up to expectations. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Aug 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth's high-profile entertainer entered ₹450 crore club.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: The Kollywood film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is making waves at the box office. Although it witnessed 2.28 percent, slight drop in domestic earnings on Friday, August 22, but successfully entered 450 crore club worldwide.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9

The Tamil-language action thriller, produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, collected an estimated 6.01 crore net in India on Day 9 in theatres. Rajinikanth starrer managed to mint 235.66 crore net at the domestic box office within 9 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection

Released alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy action thriller War 2, Coolie amassed 439 crore gross globally in eight days, Sacnilk said. Around 167 crore gross revenue came from overseas market.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X remarked that the movie crossed 450 crore mark worldwide in the first extended week while War 2 crossed 300 crore milestone in the same period.

Rajinikanth starrer, which saw a magnificent opening, was filmed in several locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Bangkok. It did a business of 65 crore net on its opening day and raked in 229.65 crore net during its first week in theatres.

Meanwhile, the movie failed to live up to the pre-release hype, despite star power and big budget, as indicated by falling footfalls. Coolie registered an overall 20.39% Tamil occupancy on August 22.

Coolie cast and release date

The film starring Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat, alongside lead actor Rajinikanth hit the silver screen on August 14. Rajinikanth's 171st film premiered in multiple languages in standard, IMAX, D-Box and 4DX formats.

Coolie OTT release date

The gangster drama is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 11 onwards, according to industry sources. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

 

