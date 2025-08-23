Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth movie crosses ₹450 crore mark worldwide despite sluggish numbers

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: The Kollywood film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is making waves at the box office. Although it witnessed 2.28 percent, slight drop in domestic earnings on Friday, August 22, but successfully entered ₹450 crore club worldwide.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9 The Tamil-language action thriller, produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, collected an estimated ₹6.01 crore net in India on Day 9 in theatres. Rajinikanth starrer managed to mint ₹235.66 crore net at the domestic box office within 9 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Released alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy action thriller War 2, Coolie amassed ₹439 crore gross globally in eight days, Sacnilk said. Around ₹167 crore gross revenue came from overseas market.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X remarked that the movie crossed ₹450 crore mark worldwide in the first extended week while War 2 crossed ₹300 crore milestone in the same period.

Rajinikanth starrer, which saw a magnificent opening, was filmed in several locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Bangkok. It did a business of ₹65 crore net on its opening day and raked in ₹229.65 crore net during its first week in theatres.

Meanwhile, the movie failed to live up to the pre-release hype, despite star power and big budget, as indicated by falling footfalls. Coolie registered an overall 20.39% Tamil occupancy on August 22.

Coolie cast and release date The film starring Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat, alongside lead actor Rajinikanth hit the silver screen on August 14. Rajinikanth's 171st film premiered in multiple languages in standard, IMAX, D-Box and 4DX formats.