Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth starrer crosses ₹233 crore ahead of second weekend

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9: Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release Coolie opened to massive numbers at the box office but has witnessed a significant dip during the weekdays. Despite the slowdown, the film continues to add to its impressive tally.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 9 As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie earned approximately ₹3.51 crore (India net, all languages) on its ninth day in theatres.

The film, which was released on August 14, has now completed its first week and stands at a total domestic collection of ₹232.78 crore.

The Rajinikanth-starrer is running alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which also hit screens last week.

On Friday (August 22, 2025), Coolie registered an overall Tamil occupancy of 17.50%:

Morning Shows: 12.33%

Afternoon Shows: 17.07%

Evening Shows: 23.09% In Telugu, the film saw an overall occupancy of 16.11%:

Morning Shows: 13.66%

Afternoon Shows: 18.07%

Evening Shows: 16.61% Coolie Worldwide box office collection Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie has amassed an impressive ₹444 crore worldwide within just eight days of release.

The action-thriller not only crossed the ₹400 crore mark in its four-day opening weekend but has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the film’s global collection stands at ₹444 crore after its first week and is projected to breach the ₹450 crore milestone by Friday.

So far, Rajinikanth’s Coolie has outperformed the worldwide lifetime collections of Jr NTR’s Devara Part 1 ( ₹430 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra Part One ( ₹431 crore), Rishab Shetty’s Kantara ( ₹416 crore), and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram ( ₹414 crore). The film is now eyeing Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), which has reportedly earned ₹457 crore globally.

About Coolie Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie features Rajinikanth in the lead, with Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy in key roles. Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also make cameo appearances.

The film continues to face stiff competition from War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.