Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's film beats Tiger 3 and Dunki earnings, heading towards ₹500 crore mark

h this Coolie Box Office Collection: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie witnessed an increase in footfall over the weekend. The film entered the ₹250 crore club in India. At the worldwide box office, Coolie is heading towards the ₹500 crore mark.

Coolie Box Office Collection day 11 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie minted ₹10.75 crore net on day 11. The total business made by the film in India is ₹256.75 crore until 7 am on 25 August.

However, these are early estimates from the website.

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Coolie wraps up second weekend Over its second weekend at the ticket window, Coolie saw an increase in ticket sales and footfall in theatres across India.

The film had an overall 38.07% Occupancy among the Tamil audience on Sunday. The occupancy in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 24.14%

Afternoon Shows: 45.18%

Evening Shows: 52.97%

Night Shows: 29.97%

The Hindi-dubbed version of Coolie, Coolie: The Powerhouse saw about 18.40% occupancy on Sunday. Occupancy in theatres was:

Morning Shows: 7.13%

Afternoon Shows: 20.62%

Evening Shows: 26.61%

Night Shows: 19.23%

Among the Telugu audience, Coolie had an overall 24.68% Occupancy on 24 August 2025. The occupancy in theatres was as follows:

Morning Shows: 16.60%

Afternoon Shows: 28.72%

Evening Shows: 31.35%

Night Shows: 22.03%

Coolie Box Office Collection Worldwide Meanwhile, Coolie recently crossed the ₹450 crore mark at the international box office.

On day 10, Coolie's India Net Collection was ₹ 246 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 463.50 crore on the same day, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 172 crore. On day 10, the film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 291.50 crore.

With this, Coolie has now surpassed the lifetime box office collection of two big releases – Salman Khan's Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki ( ₹454 crore).

As the film is heading towards the ₹500 crore mark, it might become the fourth Tamil film to cross ₹500 crore worldwide. Previously, Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Jailer, and Vijay's Leo attained this achievement.