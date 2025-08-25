Coolie Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's film beats Tiger 3 and Dunki earnings, heading towards ₹500 crore mark

h this Coolie Box Office Collection: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release Coolie witnessed an increase in footfall over the weekend. The film entered the ₹250 crore club in India. At the worldwide box office, Coolie is heading towards the ₹500 crore mark.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Coolie minted ₹10.75 crore net on day 11. The total business made by the film in India is ₹256.75 crore until 7 am on 25 August.
However, these are early estimates from the website.
Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Over its second weekend at the ticket window, Coolie saw an increase in ticket sales and footfall in theatres across India.
The film had an overall 38.07% Occupancy among the Tamil audience on Sunday. The occupancy in theatres was:
Morning Shows: 24.14%
Afternoon Shows: 45.18%
Evening Shows: 52.97%
Night Shows: 29.97%
The Hindi-dubbed version of Coolie, Coolie: The Powerhouse saw about 18.40% occupancy on Sunday. Occupancy in theatres was:
Morning Shows: 7.13%
Afternoon Shows: 20.62%
Evening Shows: 26.61%
Night Shows: 19.23%
Among the Telugu audience, Coolie had an overall 24.68% Occupancy on 24 August 2025. The occupancy in theatres was as follows:
Morning Shows: 16.60%
Afternoon Shows: 28.72%
Evening Shows: 31.35%
Night Shows: 22.03%
Meanwhile, Coolie recently crossed the ₹450 crore mark at the international box office.
On day 10, Coolie's India Net Collection was ₹ 246 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 463.50 crore on the same day, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 172 crore. On day 10, the film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 291.50 crore.
With this, Coolie has now surpassed the lifetime box office collection of two big releases – Salman Khan's Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki ( ₹454 crore).
As the film is heading towards the ₹500 crore mark, it might become the fourth Tamil film to cross ₹500 crore worldwide. Previously, Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Jailer, and Vijay's Leo attained this achievement.
If it does so, Coolie will become the fourth Tamil film to cross ₹500 crore worldwide, after Rajinikanth's 2.0 and Jailer, and Vijay's Leo.