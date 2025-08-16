Coolie Box Office Day 2: Rajinikanth movie fails to outperform Hrithik Roshan's War 2 on I-Day holiday, sees 18% drop

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Superstar Rajinikanth's movie is topping charts and is leading as the biggest opener of 2025. After emerging as biggest Tamil opener of the year, the action thriller recorded 17.69 percent drop in earnings on Independence Day holiday.

The highly awaited movie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj crossed ₹100 crore mark on Day 2 and set to make new records during its first weekend. The film debuted on the silver screen on August 14 amid a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer Bollywood film War 2. Let's have a look at exact Coolie box office figures.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2 The Kollywood movie is showing strong performance at the box office as it raked in ₹53.5 crore net in India on Friday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 overshadowed Coolie on Independence Day holiday as it minted ₹56.35 crore net at the domestic box office.

During its 2-day run in theatres the movie 'Coolie', produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, collected ₹118.5 crore net in India.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Coolie has a FANTASTIC Day 2 in India, raking in ₹ 51-53 Cr nett (early est ) Crosses ₹ 100 Cr mark in just 2 days!”

Coolie cast The star cast features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruthi Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Aamir Khan, besides lead actor Rajinikanth.

The filmmakers in a post on X said, “#Coolie becomes the highest overseas Day 1 grosser for a Tamil film with $8.75M+” In another post they announced that Coolie grossed ₹151 crores+ worldwide on its opening day, becoming the first Tamil film with highest ever Day 1 gross.

Watch Coolie trailer here: