Coolie India Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's gangster action drama sees 30% drop on Janmashtami holiday

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial gangster action drama is dominating the India box since its release on August 14 on the occasion of Independence Day. The Tamil superstar Rajinikanth starrer emerged as the seventh biggest Indian opener at the worldwide box office. After registering record breaking opening for a Tamil film, the Kollywood movie crossed ₹300 crore mark worldwide within three days.

Coolie India Box Office Collection Day 3 The action thriller recorded 29.50 percent fall in earnings on Janmashtami holiday, August 16. Despite clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer Bollywood film War 2, the highly awaited movie collected ₹38.6 crore net at the domestic box office. During its 3 -day run in theatres, the movie raked in ₹158.35 crore net in India, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

The Tamil cinema is making long strides with the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The revenue flow of the action thriller is dominated mainly by Tamil shows, followed by Telugu and Hindi screenings. Available in multiple languages with massive Pan India appeal, the movie is on track to set new records.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Coolie shatters records with ₹300 Cr+ Gross in just 3 Days - emerges as the FASTEST TAMIL FILM ever to breach this mark !! 3-Day WW Estimate: ₹320–325 Cr The film is a MASSIVE HIT and firmly on course to attain BLOCKBUSTER status.”