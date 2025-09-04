Coolie OTT release date: When and where Rajinikanth's movie online

Coolie OTT release date: Superstar Rajinikanth's action-thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is all set for a digital debut. Its release marked Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema.

Advertisement

The high-octane action sequences of the movie, which delighted fans on the big screen, are soon to make it to the homes of Rajni fans and cinephiles.

Coolie broke several records throughout its theatrical run and had an impressive box office business of ₹282.46 crore net domestically. It earned a gross of ₹176.65 crore overseas, taking its gross global total to the elite ₹510 crore club.

Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch According to OTT Play, the Rajinikanth-starrer will start streaming online on 11 September 2025. Coolie will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

According to an Economic Times report, Prime Video bagged Coolie's digital rights for ₹120 crore, in what is being called one of the biggest digital deals in the Tamil film industry so far.

Advertisement

Notably, the movie, which was released on August 14, will make its OTT debut a little less than a month after its theatrical release.

An official confirmation from Prime Video is expected to follow soon.

Coolie: Cast and crew Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

It features an ensemble cast which includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde are also a part of the film as they appear in special roles.

Coolie: Plot Coolie revolves around the story of a former coolie union leader who investigates the death of his friend, discovering a crime syndicate.

Advertisement

According to a LiveMint review, Coolie isn’t Kanagaraj at his “fearless best”, but “after the antiseptic War 2, it’s a relief to see something that, even at its most frustrating, could never be mistaken for a film by committee.”