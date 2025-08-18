Coolie OTT release: When and where Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna's film will stream online

Coolie OTT release: Superstar Rajinikanth completed 50 years in cinema recently, and his film Coolie was released around the same time. As expected Coolie saw an impressive box office business on its opening weekend. As fans continue to flock to theatres to catch Rajinikanth's film, many are also waiting for Coolie's OTT release.

Coolie OTT release Makers of Coolie confirmed where Coolie will mark its OTT debut. The announcement was made in the film’s opening credits, revealing the OTT giant as its official digital partner.

Coolie will be streaming online on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

According to a report of the Economic Times, Prime Video has bagged Coolie's digital rights for ₹120 crore. Reportedly, it is one of the biggest digital deals in the Tamil film industry so far.

Going by multiple reports, Coolie is said to mark its OTT debut around eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Coolie was released on 14 August, on the occasion of the Independence Day Week.

About Coolie: Team, cast, plot Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures.

It features an ensemble cast which includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde are also a part of the film as they appear in special roles.

Coolie revolves around the story of a former coolie union leader who investigates the death of his friend, discovering a crime syndicate.

Coolie box office The film has now wrapped up its opening weekend at the domestic box office, earning a total of ₹194.25 crore net.

It marked its much-awaited debut with 65 crore in India. The film origianlly released in Tamil language, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

The film is clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 at the ticket window.