Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan starrer action-thriller

Coolie OTT release: Rajinikanth starrer movie is set to hit the silver screen on August 14, on the occasion of Independence Day. As the time for its theatrical release approaches, cinephiles are excited to know details about its digital debut.

‘Leo’ fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to surprise fans with the action-thriller Coolie. The high-octane action sequences will delight cinema lovers on the big screen for a total of an eight weeks before premiering on OTT platform.

Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film As per OTT Play's report, the filmmakers sold the digital rights of the most awaited Kollywood film to Prime Video and the deal finalised eight-week window between the theatrical and streaming release.

Coolie star cast The upcoming most anticipated Tamil film features celebrated stars such as Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat and others.

While Aamir Khan is confirmed to make a cameo appearance, Pooja Hegde will come for the song, Monica. The makers unveiled Aamir Khan's first look as 'Dahaa' on July 3. The monochrome poster shared on X shows 60-year-old actor's side profile. Dressed in a black vest and glasses, Aamir Khan looks stylish and rugged as he confidently smokes a pipe.

Few days ago, the makers released a lively track featuring actress Pooja Hegde in a glamorous, retro-style dance sequence paying tribute to Italian actress Monica Bellucci.

About Coolie IMDb description states, “Delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.”