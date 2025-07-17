Coolie story leaked: Rajinikanth's role, plot and more details out, here's what we know

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, is among the highly anticipated releases of the year. Adding to the mystery around the film, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film, including its plot, Rajinikanth's role and cast. In fact, when the first song of the film featured Rajinikanth for a few seconds, teasing fans.

Rajinikanth's Coolie story leaked While not much about the film has been disclosed yet, new details have emerged on platforms like Letterboxd and Fandango.

Rajinikanth's role in Coolie: Report Going by Letterboxd, Coolie is focused on the story of a mafia gang led by Rajinikanth aka Deva, a former gold smuggler who was once feared by people. He aims to reclaim the old glory by reuniting his old gang and taking over.

The synopsis on the platform mentions, “An ageing gold smuggler uses stolen tech hidden in vintage golden watches to revive his old mafia crew. But his plan to reclaim his empire spirals into something bigger, a new universe forged from crime, greed, and broken time.”

Reportedly, vintage watches and gold have featured heavily in the film, playing an important part.

On the other hand, Fandango claims an emotional angle to Coolie. Reportedly, Deva (played by Rajinikanth) is out to set things straight. The synopsis on the US website reads, “Delves into a man's relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.”

While Lokesh and the film’s team are yet to reveal the plot of Coolie, fans aren’t entirely in the dark about what the film might have in store for them.

However, this isn't the first time that the highly anticipated film's story has been leaked online ahead of its release. Previously, other reported versions of Coolie surfaced online, claiming details about the film.

Coolie release date Coolie is set for release on Independence Day weekend. It will hit the theatres on August 14, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. War 2 will be the Bollywood debut film for the RRR star.

Besides Rajinikanth, Coolie also has an ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Satyaraj, Upendra, and Soubin Shahir. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will also star in the film in a special cameo role.

The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.