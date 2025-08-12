Coolie vs War 2 advance booking: Rajinikanth's film sells 500% more tickets than Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film

Coolie vs War 2 advance booking: This week is set to witness a massive box office clash, with Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie releasing on the same day as Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. With advance bookings for both films now underway, the competition has grown even more fierce. For now, Coolie holds the lead in advance booking sales.

Coolie vs War 2 advance booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 has secured more screens than Coolie across India. While Rajinikanth's Coolie has 7,338 shows pan-India, War 2 will be screened at 8,510 shows, as of 9 am, 12 August.

Despite leading with a larger number of shows, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 has sold 1,26,287 tickets in advance booking sales for day 1. Comparatively better, Coolie has sold a whopping 8,35,850 tickets for day 1, which is about 561.7% more than the YRF's spy-thriller.

Coolie is likely to have a bigger opening day business than War 2. However, there's still time for Hrithik and Jr NTR's film to catch up with Coolie's numbers.

In terms of revenue, War 2 has raked in ₹4.11 crore from advance booking sales for its release day. Considering the blocked seats, it is set to premiere with a business of ₹8.54 crore.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth's Coolie has minted ₹17.72 crore alone from day 1 advance booking, which is already higher than the total estimated business of War 2. Considering blocked seats, Coolie is eyeing a debut with ₹24.28 crore, which is an impressive figure.

Coolie, War 2 release War 2 will release in Hindi (across 2D, IMAX, DOLBY, 4DX, and other formats), Tamil (2D), and Telugu (2D, 4DX).

Coolie will release originally in Tamil with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages, in 2D formats.

While the Hindi 2D format of War 2 leads with the highest number of Day 1 tickets sold, Coolie has recorded the maximum sales among its Tamil audience.

War 2 War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It stars Hrithik, Jr NTR alongside Kiara Advani. The film marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut.

War 2 was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ certificate. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Coolie Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It features Rajinikanth with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan.

It has been certified ‘A’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes.