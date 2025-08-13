Coolie Vs War 2: Who is leading the advance booking race?

Coolie Vs War 2 advance booking: The Independence Day box office clash is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about in recent years. On August 14, Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR’s War 2 will hit theatres, and advance booking numbers suggest one clear frontrunner.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Coolie has so far collected ₹34.12 crore (gross) in advance sales, which jumps to ₹43.67 crore when block bookings are included. In comparison, War 2 stands at Rs17.23 crore (gross), rising to ₹28.7 crore with block seats factored in.

For Coolie, around 3.63 lakh tickets have been sold so far, with the Hindi version contributing ₹6.50 crore-- the highest share among all languages. The film will release in multiple formats, including 2D, IMAX, and 4DX, with higher ticket prices on premium screens.

Coolie’s Advance Booking Break-Up (India) Tamil – ₹ 24.98 crore

24.98 crore Hindi – ₹ 96.45 crore

96.45 crore Telugu – ₹ 62.60 crore

62.60 crore Kannada – ₹ 11.03 crore This strong multi-language performance underscores Coolie’s status as a true pan-India release. Trade experts predict the film will dominate Day 1 box office numbers, while War 2 will need strong reviews and word-of-mouth to gain momentum over the weekend.

About Coolie Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film and features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

About War 2 Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 marks the first on-screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, with Kiara Advani also playing a pivotal role. The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War is part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.

