Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's movie becomes highest Tamil grosser, mints ₹150+ crore

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie has now become the “highest ever” opening grosser for a Tamil movie, claimed its makers.

The movie, which hit the global theatres on Thursday, August 14, has reportedly earned over ₹151 crore gross globally in a single day.

Sharing the news, Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, said, “Superstar Rajinikanth The Record Maker & Record Breaker. Coolie becomes the highest-ever Day 1 worldwide gross for a Tamil film with 151 Crores+”

Notably, the figures of Coolie's worldwide collection are not yet available on industry tracker Sacnilk.

Coolie has been released in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, boosting its pan-India appeal.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2 According to Sacnilk, Coolie will cross the ₹100 crore milestone at the Indian box office by tonight.

On Friday, Day 2, the movie earned ₹25.94 crore, which coincides with the Independence Day holiday. Its 2-day total stands at ₹90.94 crore at 6:00 PM on August 15.

Coolie is poised to earn a substantial amount by the end of the day. This is only an early estimate, and the numbers will be revised once the totals for evening and night show are in.

Coolie Box Office Collection: Occupancy Coolie had an overall 45.97% Hindi occupancy on Friday:

Morning Shows: 30.23%

Afternoon Shows: 61.70%

Coolie had an overall 75.06% Tamil occupancy on Friday:

Morning Shows: 63.86%

Afternoon Shows: 86.25%

About Coolie Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

In addition to Rajinikanth in the lead, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also a part of the film in a cameo role as Daaha.

Anirudh R scored the music and the songs of Coolie.

The film has received mixed reactions from netizens so far. At the box office, it is clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

