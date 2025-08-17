Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth movie emerges as fastest Tamil film to cross ₹300 crore mark

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth movie grossed over 300 crore worldwide in its first three days, breaking Thalapathy Vijay's Leo records. It emerged as the fastest Tamil film to achieve this feat.

Fareha Naaz
Published17 Aug 2025, 07:23 AM IST
Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's movie emerged as the fastest Tamil film to cross ₹300 crore milestone.
Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's movie emerged as the fastest Tamil film to cross ₹300 crore milestone.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: The Kollywood film starring Rajinikanth is breaking records since its release. The Tamil movie stormed past the 300 crore mark worldwide on first Saturday, surpassing Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Rewriting box office records, the film is set for a historic run after extraordinary opening day gross of over 150 crore.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3

Film business analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X announced that Rajinikanth's gangster action drama crossed 300 crore milestone on first Saturday. “#Coolie shatters records with 300 Cr+ Gross in just 3 Days - emerges as the FASTEST TAMIL FILM ever to breach this mark !! 3-Day WW Estimate: 320–325 Cr The film is a MASSIVE HIT and firmly on course to attain BLOCKBUSTER status,” the post reads.

After biggest Tamil overseas debut of all time, the movie saw phenomenal overseas earnings. The filmmakers in a post on X stated, “#Coolie becomes the first Tamil film to cross fastest $1M+ gross in Australia & New Zealand.”

Earlier, the filmmakers announced that the movie Coolie became the highest overseas Day 1 grosser for a Tamil film with $8.75M+ earnings.

Coolie India Box Office Collection Day 3

At the domestic box office, the movie saw 29.50 percent fall in earnings on August 16. It raked in 38.6 crore net on its third day in theatres, taking 3-day India total to 158.25 crore net, according to Sacnilk. It registered an overall 65.99 percent Tamil occupancy on Saturday.

One can get a glimpse of Rajinikanth's mass appeal superstardom, even at the age of 75, through the exceptional box office figures of the Tamil superstar's latest movie. Dominating the southern belt, strong collections were recorded in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

However, the real test will begin on Monday as its numbers were fuelled by Independence Day holiday weekend.

