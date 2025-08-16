Subscribe

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth movie earns record-breaking ₹245 crore in 2 days

On its opening day, Coolie became the ‘highest ever’ opening grosser for a Tamil movie, with a collection of 153 crore.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated16 Aug 2025, 09:53 PM IST
Rajinikanth's Coolie was released on 14 August.
Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection: After a record-breaking opening at the global market, superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie has minted a massive 245 crore in two days at the worldwide box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, as much as 103.25 crore of its global collection is credited from the overseas market. Coolie has grossed 141.75 crore from the domestic market.

On its opening day, Coolie became the “highest ever” opening grosser for a Tamil movie, with a collection of 153 crore.

The Australian Telugu Films Association said that the Rajinikanth movie has grossed over $1.2 million (approximately 12 lakh) in Australia and New Zealand alone since its release on Thursday, August 14.

In an X post, Hamsini Entertainment claimed that Coolie has grossed over 115 crore from the overseas market, which includes the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Coolie's Day 3 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Sunday.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3

Coolie is very close to hitting the 150 crore milestone at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the Rajinikanth movie minted 24.29 crore on Saturday, August 16.

However, the movie has hit a slump after its record-breaking opening and has witnessed a decline in its earnings since.

With this, Coolie's 3-day total now stands at 144.04 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

About Coolie

Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also a part of the film in a cameo role as Daaha.

Coolie was released as Rajinikanth celebrated 50 years in cinema. The censor board gave the movie an A (Adults-only) certificate. This is Rajinikanth's first A-rated film in many years.

The movie received mixed reactions from netizens and is facing a fierce clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.

 
