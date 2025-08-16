Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth movie earns record-breaking ₹245 crore in 2 days

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection: After a record-breaking opening at the global market, superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie has minted a massive ₹245 crore in two days at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, as much as ₹103.25 crore of its global collection is credited from the overseas market. Coolie has grossed ₹141.75 crore from the domestic market.

On its opening day, Coolie became the “highest ever” opening grosser for a Tamil movie, with a collection of ₹153 crore.

The Australian Telugu Films Association said that the Rajinikanth movie has grossed over $1.2 million (approximately ₹12 lakh) in Australia and New Zealand alone since its release on Thursday, August 14.

Advertisement

In an X post, Hamsini Entertainment claimed that Coolie has grossed over ₹115 crore from the overseas market, which includes the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Coolie's Day 3 global earnings will be published tomorrow, Sunday.

Advertisement

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3 Coolie is very close to hitting the ₹150 crore milestone at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the Rajinikanth movie minted ₹24.29 crore on Saturday, August 16.

However, the movie has hit a slump after its record-breaking opening and has witnessed a decline in its earnings since.

With this, Coolie's 3-day total now stands at ₹144.04 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

About Coolie Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy.

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is also a part of the film in a cameo role as Daaha.

Coolie was released as Rajinikanth celebrated 50 years in cinema. The censor board gave the movie an A (Adults-only) certificate. This is Rajinikanth's first A-rated film in many years.